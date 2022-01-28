POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Putin Accepts Offer to Visit Turkiye to Discuss Ukraine Tensions
12:09
World
Putin Accepts Offer to Visit Turkiye to Discuss Ukraine Tensions
Europe remains on edge as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine continue to grow. But in a possible shift, Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an offer from his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Turkiye to lower tensions. With President Erdogan having close relations with the presidents of both Russia and Ukraine, can NATO ally Turkiye play a mediating role in the Ukraine crisis? Guests: Talha Kose Brussels Coordinator for SETA Giovanna De Maio Visiting Fellow at George Washington University
January 28, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?