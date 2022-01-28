POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is It Time To End Coronavirus Restrictions?
We’ve entered a new phase in the pandemic, where two opposing approaches have emerged. Many countries, like the UK and Denmark, are ending all coronavirus restrictions, while others impose even stricter measures, saying it's still far too early and too risky to re-open. What's the right approach? Guests: Dr Edward Kelley Former Director of the WHO’s Integrated Health Services Oksana Pyzik Senior Teaching Fellow at UCL School of Pharmacy Jeffrey Lazarus Co-director of the Viral and Bacterial Infections Programme at the University of Barcelona
January 28, 2022
