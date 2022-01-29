POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why do French politicians have a problem with Muslims?
05:54
Why do French politicians have a problem with Muslims?
France recently banned religious symbols in sports. Many agree that the target is Muslim sportswomen who compete with headscarves. The headscarf has already been banned in public schools since 2004, while the niqab and burqa are outlawed across the country. A recent report also says that French media give a lot more airtime to the far-right. And with the presidential elections just around the corner, many candidates are using language that worries Muslims. #France #Hijab #FarRight
January 29, 2022
