January 30, 2022
01:46
01:46
More Videos
Sergio Mattarella to remain president for another seven years
It has been a rollercoaster ride for the Italian parliament this week. Lawmakers struggled to find consensus on who should serve as the country's president. The voting process saw Prime Minister Mario Draghi, fail in his bid to win the seat. This was a move that would have triggered a new round of elections. But in the end, a familiar face has been chosen to fill the role. Wilson Dizard has this report. #Italy #Election #SergioMattarella
More Videos