Sergio Mattarella to remain president for another seven years

It has been a rollercoaster ride for the Italian parliament this week. Lawmakers struggled to find consensus on who should serve as the country's president. The voting process saw Prime Minister Mario Draghi, fail in his bid to win the seat. This was a move that would have triggered a new round of elections. But in the end, a familiar face has been chosen to fill the role. Wilson Dizard has this report. #Italy #Election #SergioMattarella