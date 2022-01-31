POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Colombia firms find organic alternatives to toxic fertiliser | Money Talks
03:46
BizTech
Colombia firms find organic alternatives to toxic fertiliser | Money Talks
Manmade fertilisers have boosted food production around the world. They've doubled the amount of people who can be fed from one hectare of land. But these chemical fertilisers cause pollution both when they're being made and when they are used. In Colombia, one company is on a mission to promote a cleaner kind of fertiliser. As Manuel Rueda reports, it's trying to do something big from a thing that's tiny. #BeetleLarvae #OrganicFertiliser #GreenFarming
January 31, 2022
