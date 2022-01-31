POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Chinese factory activity growth slows in January
Chinese factory activity growth slows in January
Asia's economic recovery is stalling, with two of the continent's manufacturing giants reporting slowdowns in production. In Japan, factory output shrank 1% in December. That's the first dip in three months, as the global shortage in semiconductor chips continued to weigh on the nation's gadget and car makers. Meanwhile, in China the manufacturing sector grew less than expected in January, with the industry's purchasing managers index declining to 50-point-1 points. For more Naeem Aslam joined us from London. He's chief market analyst at AvaTrade. #AsiaEconomy #JapanFactoryOutput #ChinaManufacturing
January 31, 2022
