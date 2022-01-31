POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Spotify sets up COVID-19 hub in bid to counter misinformation
04:17
World
Music streaming giant Spotify says it will start guiding podcast listeners to more accurate information about the pandemic. Music legends Neil Young and Joni Mitchell asked for their music to be removed from the platform, accusing Spotify of spreading misinformation. Matthias Kettemann from the University of Innsbruck explains the impact their request has had on Spotify. #NeilYoung #JoeRogan #Spotify
January 31, 2022
