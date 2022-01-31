BizTech Share

Eurozone economic growth slowed to 0.3% in Q4

Economic growth in Europe slowed to a crawl in the fourth quarter of 2021, as the Omicron variant forced governments to reimpose social distancing restrictions. GDP in the 19 countries sharing the euro expanded just 0.3% quarter-on-quarter. That's in line with market expectations, but much lower than the 2.3% growth recorded in the previous three months. Hilary Ingham joined us from Lancaster, UK. She teaches economics at the University of Lancaster in the UK. #EurozoneGDP #EuropeEconomy #EuropeRecovery