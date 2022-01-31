POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What’s the US Strategy in Russia-Ukraine Stand-off?
What’s the US Strategy in Russia-Ukraine Stand-off?
The US insists a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent and is pressuring Moscow to pull back its military forces that have amassed near Ukraine's border. The Kremlin says it has no intention of invading. But the US Senate is still preparing to pass a package of unprecedented economic sanctions against Putin this week. What is Washington's ultimate aim here? Has American rhetoric escalated tensions? Guests: William Courtney Former US Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Georgia Olexander Scherba Ukrainian Diplomat and Former Ambassador to Austria Sergey Markov Professor at Moscow State Institute of International Relations
January 31, 2022
