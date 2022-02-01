POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
British PM Johnson apologises for breaking lockdown rules
The British Prime Minister has apologised to the public for gatherings at his official residence during coronavirus lockdown. Boris Johnson was speaking in parliament after the publication of a long-awaited investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray. The report says there was a 'serious failure' of standards, leadership, and judgement within the government. From London, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
February 1, 2022
