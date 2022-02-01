World Share

US, Russia trade harsh words on UN Security council session

The US ambassador to the UN has warned the Russian troop buildup along Ukraine's border poses the biggest international security threat in Europe in decades. But her Russian counterpart says the US is whipping-up hysteria. That meeting in New York came as the White House announced it has readied a package of sanctions targeting President Vladimir Putin's innermost circle, should he decide to make the call to invade Ukraine. From Washington, Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.