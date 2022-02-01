POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India's new budget hikes spending on infrastructure projects
India's new budget hikes spending on infrastructure projects
The Indian economy is currently on track to grow by more than 9%, in a sharp rebound from last year's contraction. The official forecast is for the current fiscal year that ends in March, and is in line with IMF estimates. If it's met, India would be one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world, outpacing the likes of China, Japan and the U-S. The government unveiled the new projection during a budget presentation for the 2023 fiscal year. Narendra Modi's government wants to raise spending on infrastructure projects like ports, roads and train lines to fuel a sustained recovery. Harish Bijoor was with us to discuss more on Indian economy. He's a business strategy specialist in Bangalore. #IndiaEconomy #IndiaGDP #IndiaBudget
February 1, 2022
