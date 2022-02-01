POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Us President Hosts Qatar's Emir at the White House
02:45
World
Us President Hosts Qatar's Emir at the White House
US President Joe Biden has met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He's the first Gulf leader to visit Washington since Biden took office. Discussions between the two have focused on investment, bilateral ties and energy co-operation, which has become more urgent as tensions rise on the Russia-Ukraine border. Qatar already supplies about 5 percent of Europe's natural gas needs - and could soon be asked to provide more. Strait Talk's Hadya Al Alawi has more. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk
February 1, 2022
