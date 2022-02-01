POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar Marks One Year Since the Military Seized Power in a Coup
25:55
World
Myanmar Marks One Year Since the Military Seized Power in a Coup
It’s been one year since Myanmar's military seized power and turned the nation’s fledgling democracy on its head. Since then, at least 1,500 civilians have been killed, thousands more arrested, and millions are in need of humanitarian assistance. Has an armed uprising against the junta made any progress or only led to more deaths? The international community appears powerless to stop the worsening violence, so what should be done? Can there be any accountability for a year of atrocities? Guests: Wai Hnin Pwint Thon Officer at the Burma Campaign UK Maung Zarni Co-founder of Forces of Renewal Southeast Asia Phil Robertson Deputy Asia Director for Human Rights Watch
February 1, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?