Myanmar Marks One Year Since the Military Seized Power in a Coup

It’s been one year since Myanmar's military seized power and turned the nation’s fledgling democracy on its head. Since then, at least 1,500 civilians have been killed, thousands more arrested, and millions are in need of humanitarian assistance. Has an armed uprising against the junta made any progress or only led to more deaths? The international community appears powerless to stop the worsening violence, so what should be done? Can there be any accountability for a year of atrocities? Guests: Wai Hnin Pwint Thon Officer at the Burma Campaign UK Maung Zarni Co-founder of Forces of Renewal Southeast Asia Phil Robertson Deputy Asia Director for Human Rights Watch