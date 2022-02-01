World Share

Putin says the West is ignoring Russia's security concerns

Vladimir Putin says he wants the talking to continue, but the Russian president has also insisted the west is ignoring his country's security concerns. As Moscow insists it can move troops wherever it wants within its own territory, NATO is doing the same, sending soldiers and military hardware to its eastern allies. In Ukraine, the President Vlodymr Zelenskiy also wants more dialogue as Kiev fears a Russian invasion.