Crude trading near seven-year high ahead of OPEC+ decision

Oil prices are trading near seven year highs amid reports that exporters are failing to meet their commitments to raise output. According to a Bloomberg survey, OPEC members were only able to pump out an additional 50,000 barrels of crude a day in January. That's far short of the extra 400,000 barrels a day that was approved by the group and its allies late last year. The shortfall together with soaring demand from a global economy emerging from lockdowns has pushed up the price of the commodity. Danni Hewson joined us from Huddersfield, UK to discuss upcoming OPEC's decision on oil supply. She's a financial analyst at AJ Bell. #OpecMeeting #OilSupply #OilPrice