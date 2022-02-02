Whose Supreme Court? | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Supreme Court justices are appointed for life, but occasionally they decide to step down. Last week, justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement after 28 years on the bench, giving a Democratic president the first opportunity to appoint a judge to the court since 2016, when president Barack Obama’s attempt to fill a vacancy left by the passing of justice Antonin Scalia was blocked by Republicans. Guests: Joe Lieberman US Senator for Connecticut from 1989 to 2013 (D) Former Democratic Nominee for Vice President Leslie Proll Adviser to NAACP on Federal Judicial Nominations April Reign Co-founder of sisterscotus.org
February 2, 2022
