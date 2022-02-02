POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Guinea-Bissau's President Embalo says calm has returned to the capital
Guinea-Bissau's President Embalo says calm has returned to the capital
Guinea-Bissau's president says he's survived a five-hour- long coup attempt, during which he was held in the government palace with the prime minister and cabinet. President Umaro Sissoco Embalo has called for calm and praised security forces for fending off an attack against democracy. The thwarted attempt in the unsteady West African nation comes just a week after the military overthrew the government in Burkina Faso, adding to fears that the recent spate of coups in the region will inspire more. Liz Maddock reports. #GuineaBissau #CoupAttempt #WestAfrica
February 2, 2022
