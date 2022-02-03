World Share

US to deploy 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe in coming days

One day after President Vladimir Putin accused Washington of trying to draw Russia into a war with Ukraine, the US president has approved the deployment of another two-thousand troops to Poland and Germany. The Pentagon is also moving 900 soldiers from Germany to Romania. That's in addition to 85-hundred troops that were placed on heightened alert for a possible deployment to Europe last week. Meanwhile NATO member Turkiye is stepping-in to try and de-escalate tensions between Kiev and Moscow. From Washington, Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.