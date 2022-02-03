BizTech Share

Facebook shares plunge more than 20% on weak earnings

Facebook's shares have tumbled more than 20% in after-hours trade on Wednesday as the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings. The company also issued disappointing guidance for the first quarter. Daily Active Users were slightly down in the fourth quarter compared to the previous three months, marking its first quarterly decline in users on record. For more on the story, Victoria Scholar joined us live from London. She is head of investments at Interactive Investors. #Meta #Facebook #MetaEarnings