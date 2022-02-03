POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How Can the Turkish President Mediate the Ukraine-Russia Crisis?
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Ukraine at a critical juncture in the crisis between Russia and the West. Amid the fanfare in Kiev lies a diplomatic agenda with far reaching implications. Unlike its western allies, Ankara could have a unique opportunity to engage on a more equal footing with Kiev and Moscow, as a result of deep strategic and economic ties with both countries. Can Ankara help resolve the diplomatic stand off? And what’s in it for Turkiye? Guests: Murat Aslan Researcher at the SETA Foundation Yusuf Alabarda Defense and Security Analyst Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative
February 3, 2022
