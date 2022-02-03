POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Joe Rogan v Neil Young on Spotify
26:00
World
Joe Rogan v Neil Young on Spotify
Neil Young takes on Joe Rogan! Who do you support? Young gave Spotify the ultimatum - me or him - and well, they chose the popular podcaster. But Neil did force Spotify to look at misinformation on its platform and create some new rules. Nexus speaks with a UK Doctor who says we need to explore the differences of opinion, while a US Professor - who's been on Joe Rogan's show - says Joe just loves the unconventional because he's an entertainer! From a music and marketing industry perspective, Rogan was the obvious choice as he holds all the cultural power of this age
February 3, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?