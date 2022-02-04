World Share

Geopolitical Games: Beijing 2022 Underway Amid Diplomatic Boycott and COVID-19

Beset by boycotts, allegations of human rights violations and COVID-19, the Beijing Winter Olympic Games are underway. These Olympics mark the first time any city has hosted both the Winter and Summer Games. But it’s is the most contentious Olympics in decades, with the United States leading a diplomatic boycott over China's human rights record. Beijing has condemned the boycott and is using the event to display the strengthening ties with Russia, with Xi Jinping expressing support for Moscow’s stance on NATO and Ukraine. How will controversies affect the Games? Guests: Einar Tangen Political and Economic Affairs Commentator John Bradley Sports Commentator and Player Welfare Advocate Ashok Swain Professor of Peace and Conflict Research at Uppsala University