Biden: Al Qurashi was major terror threat to the world

US President Joe Biden has announced that a Daesh leader was killed during an overnight raid carried out by US Special Forces in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province. The raid on Thursday targeted Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurashi, who took over as head of the terror group on October 31, 2019, after Abu Bakr al Baghdadi died during similar US raid. Pentagon senior strategist Robert Maginnis weighs in. #Daesh #alQurashi #Syria