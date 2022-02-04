World Share

Russia's President Putin meets China's President Xi in Beijing

The shorter term aim may be to find a way to maneouvre through the current international challenges facing their countries. The longer view could be that the shifting geopolitical landscape since the collapse of the Soviet Union is taking a more concrete shape. The leaders of Russia and China have met for the 38th time in ten years, but this time, their discussions have taken place when both are confronting unique foreign policy issues.