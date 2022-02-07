Winners & Losers of Brexit | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brexit was sold to voters as a way for the U-K to regain its financial and economic independence. And in that sense, yes, British policymakers have more power now. Downing Street has gained control over its trade rules. It can set up its own border controls, and send its own representative to bodies like the World Trade Organization. The UK has also signed a free trade deal with Japan and Singapore, and is working on other agreements with the U-S, New Zealand and Australia. But Britain's biggest trading partner is its closest neighbour, the European Union. And the exit from the single market has been tricky. #BrexitWinners #BrexitLosers #BrexitAnniversary
February 7, 2022
