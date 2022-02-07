POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish game developers attracted $400M in funding in 2021 | Money Talks
Turkish game developers attracted $400M in funding in 2021 | Money Talks
While many industries have been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, for videogame developers, it's been a major boom. Research shows binge gaming is up 13% over last year with some age groups spending as much as 6 hours at a stretch glued to their screens. The rising demand is attracting investment to the sector, and Turkish developers are among the biggest winners. #TurkiyeGamingIndustry #GameDevelopers #TurkishStartups
February 7, 2022
