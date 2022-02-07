BizTech Share

US inflation expected at 7.2%, highest figure since 1982

Fresh inflation data is in focus this week, after a surprisingly strong job report in the US triggered speculation that the Federal Reserve could be a lot more aggressive than expected. The consumer price index will be reported on Thursday, with the headline number expected to stand at 7.2%, the highest figure since 1982. This, according to analysts, is set to fuel further market volatility after a rollercoaster week for Wall Street. #USInflation #FinancialMarkets #USPayroll