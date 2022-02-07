POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US inflation expected at 7.2%, highest figure since 1982
03:38
BizTech
US inflation expected at 7.2%, highest figure since 1982
Fresh inflation data is in focus this week, after a surprisingly strong job report in the US triggered speculation that the Federal Reserve could be a lot more aggressive than expected. The consumer price index will be reported on Thursday, with the headline number expected to stand at 7.2%, the highest figure since 1982. This, according to analysts, is set to fuel further market volatility after a rollercoaster week for Wall Street. #USInflation #FinancialMarkets #USPayroll
February 7, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?