World Share

Tunisia’s President Dissolves Top Judicial Body: Is Kais Saied’s Power Grab Almost Complete?

Tunisia’s president Kais Saied has moved to dissolve the country's Supreme Judicial Council. For his opponents, it's just the latest step in Saied’s unrelenting power grab and further proof he’s taking Tunisia back to one man rule. Judges and major political parties – including Ennahda’s Rached Ghannouchi – have all condemned the dissolution of the top judicial watchdog as illegal. The former law professor-turned-president however accuses the body of appointing corrupt judges and manipulating trials for political reasons. But is this the best way to eradicate corruption? Or is the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring hurtling towards autocracy? Guests: Ghaya Ben Mbarek Tunisian Journalist Radwan Masmoudi Ennahda Party Member and President of the Center for the Study of Islam and Democracy Sami Hamdi Editor-in-Chief of the International Interest