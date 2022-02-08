POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cyberattacks becoming more sophisticated and harder to detect
05:49
Cyberattacks becoming more sophisticated and harder to detect
February 8th marks Safer Internet Day, which aims to highlight the responsible use of online technology. The past few months have seen a rise in cyberattacks targeting both large companies, government bodies and high-profile individuals. Eerke Boiten from De Montfort University explains what's behind the rise in hacks and why it's so hard for governments to prevent them. #cyberattacks #cybercrime #malware
February 8, 2022
