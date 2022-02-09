POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Montenegro’s Government Toppled
03:09
World
Montenegro’s Government Toppled
After weeks of uncertainty Montenegro’s conservative government lost a no-confidence vote in parliament. It had been under constant pressure since its formation because of vast differences between the parties, and it was often criticised for having uncomfortably close ties with Serbia and the Serbian Orthodox Church. Across The Balkans takes a look at how the situation unfolded. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
February 9, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?