Montenegro’s Government Toppled

After weeks of uncertainty Montenegro’s conservative government lost a no-confidence vote in parliament. It had been under constant pressure since its formation because of vast differences between the parties, and it was often criticised for having uncomfortably close ties with Serbia and the Serbian Orthodox Church. Across The Balkans takes a look at how the situation unfolded. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp