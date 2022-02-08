World Share

Turkiye Set to Roll Out Several New Defence Projects In 2022

2021 was a turning point for Turkiye's defence industry. Several hundred projects were in development, covering new combat drones, aircraft and naval ships. And it was a record year for exports, with the industry breaking the three billion dollar mark for the first time. But Turkiye's journey from being a country almost entirely reliant on imports for defence, to a global exporter hasn't been easy. It took decades to build. And this year, Turkiye's defence industries have even bigger goals. Guests: Giray Sadik Director of European Studies Research Centre at AYBU Elisabeth Braw Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute