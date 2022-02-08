World Share

Diplomatic efforts to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies

Diplomatic efforts to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine have intensified. French President Emmanuel Macron meets Volodomyr Zelenskyy in Kiev after a lengthy discussion with his Vladimir Putin in Moscow. And, US President Joe Biden hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington. Biden has pledged "unprecedented" sanctions on Russia if an invasion goes ahead. Our North America correspondent Jon Brain reports #Russia #Ukraine