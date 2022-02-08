POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Diplomatic efforts to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies
02:29
World
Diplomatic efforts to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies
Diplomatic efforts to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine have intensified. French President Emmanuel Macron meets Volodomyr Zelenskyy in Kiev after a lengthy discussion with his Vladimir Putin in Moscow. And, US President Joe Biden hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington. Biden has pledged "unprecedented" sanctions on Russia if an invasion goes ahead. Our North America correspondent Jon Brain reports #Russia #Ukraine
February 8, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?