World Share

Kremlin denies Macron's claims Russia agreed to not initiate war

French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Kiev on Tuesday to continue his diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution to the crisis on Ukraine’s borders. After talks in Moscow on Monday, he said President Vladimir Putin agreed not to initiate military action and that he had offered Russia unspecified security guarantees. But there was some confusion over what exactly Macron may have offered Putin and a Kremlin spokesperson has denied Putin gave any firm commitments.