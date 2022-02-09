World Share

Killing the Indian in the Heart of the Child | Storyteller | Trailer

This new film goes to the roots of a deep-seated issue that is eating away at Canadian democracy. Misery, alcohol, drugs, violence, femicides... The Indians, or First Nations, have been facing a crisis for decades. Considered as second-class citizens, they bear the brunt of the situation's consequences. A situation that dates from a long time back. Indigenous communities have been treated with contempt since the birth of the Canadian Confederation in the 19th century.