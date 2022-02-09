World Share

‘Hindutva Foot Soldiers’ Making Muslims in India Feel Unsafe?

The former chair of the Delhi Minorities Commission, Zafarul-Islam Khan, says the move to ban Indian Muslim women from wearing hijab to school and college is symptomatic of the BJP-led government’s right wing Hindu agenda. He tells The Newsmakers, ‘I do worry and I am now afraid of going out of my house. I don’t know if I will return safe. This is the situation under Mr Modi.’ Watch the full show here: