‘Hindutva Foot Soldiers’ Making Muslims in India Feel Unsafe?
03:09
World
The former chair of the Delhi Minorities Commission, Zafarul-Islam Khan, says the move to ban Indian Muslim women from wearing hijab to school and college is symptomatic of the BJP-led government’s right wing Hindu agenda. He tells The Newsmakers, ‘I do worry and I am now afraid of going out of my house. I don’t know if I will return safe. This is the situation under Mr Modi.’ Watch the full show here:
February 9, 2022
