‘Modi’s BJP Wants to Make Indian Muslims Second Class Citizens’
02:31
World
Journalist and political analyst Paranjoy Guha Thakurta says there have been many attempts to not just spread Islamophobia in India, but to make India’s Muslim minority feel like second class citizens. According to Thakurta, the BJP’s ‘fanatical foot soldiers know they will not be punished and this is what makes them so brazen in their attacks on Muslims.’ Watch the full show here:
February 9, 2022
