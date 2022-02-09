World Share

Why isn't BRITISH SLEAZE called out for what it is?

DESCRIPTION: The City of London has long stood accused of laundering billions of dollars in illicit money. The government estimates 135 billion dollars of corrupt money flowed into the UK in 2016 alone. But it’s not just Russian money that is corrupting politics. Members of Parliaments have second jobs and act as consultants. Providing they declare their activities they are considered to have broken no rules. GUESTS: Gabriel Apata Doctor of Philosophy Elizabeth David-Barrett University of Sussex Martin Bull University of Salford Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.