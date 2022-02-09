POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Targeting Nord Stream 2 | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
26:05
World
Targeting Nord Stream 2 | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
As the US deploys additional troops in Poland and Romania amid Russia’s troop deployment along its border with Ukraine, the political stand-off, and a dangerous warmongering rhetoric between Washington and Moscow hides a lingering strategic issue for both countries: Nord Stream 2, an undersea gas pipeline expected to increase Russian gas exports, bypassing Ukraine. It is a major energy project that Washington has tried to derail for years. Ben Nelson Former US Senator for Nebraska from 2001 to 2013 John Herbst Former US Ambassador to Ukraine from 2003 to 2006 Senior Director at Atlantic Council Eurasia Center John Foster Former World Bank Economist, Author of “Oil and World Politics: The Real Story of Today’s Conflict Zones”
February 9, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?