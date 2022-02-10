What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

US accuses Moscow of further escalating tensions on the Ukrainian border

The United States has accused Moscow of further escalating tensions on the Ukrainian border by sending thousands more troops to Belarus. This as Russia prepares to start a 10-day long joint military drill with is ally to Ukraine's north. International diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis have failed to make any significant headway. From Washington, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.