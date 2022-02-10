BizTech Share

Saudi Arabia's economy expands 6.8% in Q4 of 2021

Saudi Arabia's economy expanded 6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021, the fastest pace of annual growth in almost ten years. High oil prices boosted the kingdom's oil income by 10.8% according to preliminary estimates. Non-oil sectors grew 5% in the same period, but have slowed again, in the first month of this year as COVID-19 cases surged. Independent analyst, Neil Atkinson joined us live from Paris to discuss more on Saudi Arabian economy. #SaudiArabiaEconomy #SaudiArabiaOilIncome #SaudiArabia2021GDP