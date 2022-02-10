POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will there be a breakthrough in the 'Normandy' talks on Ukraine?
03:50
World
Will there be a breakthrough in the 'Normandy' talks on Ukraine?
The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany are set to meet in Berlin in a bid to resolve the Ukrainian border crisis. The so-called Normandy Format talks come as Moscow continues to mass soldiers in the region and stir fears of an invasion. Greg Simons from Uppsala University talks to TRT World about whether we can expect a breakthrough in these diplomatic efforts. #Normandy #Ukraine #Berlin
February 10, 2022
