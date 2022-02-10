POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
ICJ Orders Uganda to Pay DRC $325M in War Reparations
25:20
World
ICJ Orders Uganda to Pay DRC $325M in War Reparations
The International Court of Justice orders Uganda pay $325 million dollars in reparations to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The UN’s top court ruled Kampala owes Kinshasa compensation for its role in displacement, death, rape and recruitment of child soldiers during its occupation of Ituri province in Eastern DRC between 1999-2003. The sum is only a fraction of the $11 billion the DRC was hoping for, and two decades late. Is this justice for the conflict’s victims, or the minimum price to pay for devastation? Will the amount even be paid? And do international courts provide the best hope for war survivors? Guests: Allana Kembabazi Ugandan Human Rights Lawyer Mike Becker Former Legal Officer at the International Court of Justice Stig Jarle Hansen Political Scientist and Professor at Norwegian University of Life Sciences
February 10, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?