What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Parliament appoints Fathi Bashagha as the new interim PM

Libya has been thrown into further political chaos and confusion after the country’s UN- recognized parliament elected a new prime minister. It came just hours after the interim incumbent survived an assassination attempt. Fathi Bashagha, who served as interior minister of the Tripoli-based government, was elected prime minister following a stormy session of the parliament, even as the current prime minister, refused to be replaced. Claire Herriot has more.