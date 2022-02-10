POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Parliament appoints Fathi Bashagha as the new interim PM
Libya has been thrown into further political chaos and confusion after the country’s UN- recognized parliament elected a new prime minister. It came just hours after the interim incumbent survived an assassination attempt. Fathi Bashagha, who served as interior minister of the Tripoli-based government, was elected prime minister following a stormy session of the parliament, even as the current prime minister, refused to be replaced. Claire Herriot has more.
February 10, 2022
