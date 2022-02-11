POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: EU-AU Summit
New faces will join familiar ones at the sixth European Union and African Union summit that's set to begin in Brussels on Thursday. We ask economist Carlos Lopes from the University of Cape Town if, this time, there will be a reset of relations. We also head to Luweero in Uganda, where farmers are using bees to boost and sweeten coffee yields. And we take you to Kenya, where a company is saving trees by making eco-friendly pencils from recycled newspapers.
February 11, 2022
