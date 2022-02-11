World Share

UNESCO: Gender stereotypes discourages girls from science careers

UNESCO says gender stereotypes and bias discourage many girls from pursuing careers in the fields of science and technology. The agency says only 33 percent of researchers are female, even though roughly half of all students who further their education to the Bachelor's and Master's levels are women. Aisha Sarwari, Women's Rights Advocate weighs in on obstacles facing girls and women. #STEM #UNESCO #Women