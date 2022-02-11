POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can Türkiye’s Tourism Industry Top Last Year’s Strong Numbers?
Nearly 30 million people visited Türkiye last year, a sharp increase from 2020 but still far from pre-pandemic levels. Revenues doubled from the previous year, hitting twenty-four and a half billion dollars. Although the increase was short of the record set in 2019, analysts pointed out that it was a healthy recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic. And this year, hopes are high that the recovery will continue, as global restrictions ease, and air travel increases. Guests: Ibrahim Demir Associate Professor at Yildirim Beyazit University Virginia Messina Senior VP at World Travel and Tourism Council
