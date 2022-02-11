POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Half-minute ad slots during Super Bowl LVI sold for $7M each
02:36
BizTech
Half-minute ad slots during Super Bowl LVI sold for $7M each
The NFL is having its best ratings year since 2015. That means an audience of more than 100 million people for the biggest game of the year. NBC, which has the broadcast rights for the event, is raking in around half a billion dollars in ad revenues. We spoke to Jessica Walker, a content creator at the cryptocurrency data tracking site CoinMarketCap. She told me why the Super Bowl is such a big opportunity for companies to reach a wider audience. #SuperBowlLVI #SuperBowlAdRevenues #NFLTradingAds
February 11, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?