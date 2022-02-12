POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Report finds out 53% of all countries have authoritarian regimes
03:12
World
Report finds out 53% of all countries have authoritarian regimes
Is the the world tilting towards a new global order, one thats dominated by dictatorships? According to a recent report by the Economist magazine, 55 percent or 93 out of 155 countries around the world are being governed by authoritarian or semi authoritarian regimes, while 53, including the United States are listed as flawed democracies. Global economics, the rise of China and COVID-19 are playing a major part in the change. Mark Klusener takes a look.
February 12, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?