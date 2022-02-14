POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US's Blinken says diplomatic path with Moscow still 'open'
US President Joe Biden has directly warned Vladimir Putin of 'swift and severe costs' if the Russian leader orders an invasion of Ukraine. Biden had requested a phone call with Putin, but the one-hour conversation ended without a breakthrough. Meanwhile, more than a dozen nations have urged citizens to leave Ukraine, and its believed the US has withdrawn most of its embassy staff. But leaders in Ukraine don't appear to be as concerned as other nations. Valeri Chechelashvili is on the board of the Georgian Strategic Analysis Centre. He has served his country as ambassador to both Ukraine and Russia. He joins us from the Georgian capital Tbilisi. #UkraineRussiaTensions
February 14, 2022
